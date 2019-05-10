Maine jail will take part in national program to expand treatment of opioid addiction

Cumberland County has been selected to take part in a national program to expand treatment of opioid addiction in jails.

With jails at the epicenter of the opioid crisis, the training will be key to helping those released from prison.

Cumberland County announced Thursday it was selected to participate in a competitive national program to expand medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in jails.

The county will be receiving expert guidance on how to overcome barriers to providing opioid treatment and scholarships for five staff members to attend trainings in Washington, D.C.

Experts will be working with jail officials to create treatment guidelines, manage administration of the medications and educate jail staff on addiction.

According to Cumberland County officials, tens of thousands of people pass through the corrections system each year, but only about 30 of the 3,200 jails in the country offer opioid treatment medications, which research has shown to be the most effective forms of treatment.

Cumberland County is one of 15 jurisdictions across the country that will participate.

