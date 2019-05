A Maine police chief had what his department called a “WTH?!? moment” Thursday when he caught a towering spiral of dirt on camera.

A post on the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department Facebook page showed Police Chief Ryan Reardon’s “fairly impressive” video taken on Park Street, according to CBS 13. The “dust devil kicked a pretty good funnel in the YMCA parking lot,” the post read, in part, adding “it left a dirt ring in the parking lot and was 50 feet high.”