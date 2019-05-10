Midcoast
May 10, 2019
Midcoast

Maine woman suffers severe burns while trying to light a cigarette

By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A resident of an assisted living facility in Union was seriously burned Thursday when she set her clothes on fire while attempting to light a cigarette.

The 76-year-old woman suffered severe burns on the upper half of her body, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The woman was outside of Crawford Commons, attempting to light a cigarette, when her clothes caught fire. Crawford Commons staff doused the fire and called an ambulance.

The woman was taken to Miles Hospital in Damariscotta before being moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she is currently being treated.


Comments

