UMaine lands two on America East softball all-conference team

South Portland’s Laurine German posted a rare accomplishment as a member of the University of Maine softball team.

The senior not only earned a second consecutive America East second-team all-star berth, but she also did so playing center field this season after being selected as a shortstop in 2018.

“She had never played center field before. This was the first year she had played the position,” University of Maine head coach Mike Coutts said. “She was a shortstop in high school, too.”

UMaine freshman catcher-outfielder Keely Clark of Yucaipa, California, was chosen to the all-rookie team as a utility player.

The all-league teams were chosen by the seven coaches.

German led the Black Bears in hitting with a .313 average that ranked 12th in the conference. She also led the team in hits (35), triples (6), runs batted in (21) and slugging percentage (.527). She was tied for second on the team in home runs (3) and in on-base percentage (.361). She added three doubles and scored 11 runs.

German had nine multiple-hit games and finished her career with nine hits in her final 18 at-bats (.500) over her past six games. She played errorless center field, handling all 33 chances.

“The big thing about Laurine is she was pretty consistent all year,” Coutts said. “She never went into a prolonged slump. She had a consistent approach. She got better every year. She worked hard at it.”

Clark, who played both corner outfield positions in addition to catching, hit .272 with five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.

Coutts said Clark’s emergence as a catcher enabled him to move senior Maddie Decker to first base and made the team stronger defensively.

“Keely was pretty consistent. She got some big hits for us and, even as a freshman, I hit her in the middle of the order for most of the conference weekends,” Coutts said.

UMaine went 12-29 overall, 4-13 in conference play, and missed the America East tournament.

Stony Brook pitcher-first baseman Melissa Rahrich was named the league’s Player of the Year for the second straight year, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Courtney Coppersmith became the first player in league history to be named the Pitcher of the Year and the Rookie of the Year. UMass Lowell’s Danielle Henderson was the Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.