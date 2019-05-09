Portland Sea Dogs
May 09, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

2-run homer leads Portland Sea Dogs to victory over New Hampshire

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A young fan waves his Sea Dogs pennant at a home game in Portland, Aug. 28, 2016.
Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 3-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday.

The home run by Dalbec scored Jeremy Rivera and was the game’s last scoring play.

In the top of the fourth, New Hampshire took the lead on a single by Santiago Espinal that scored Vinny Capra. Portland answered in the sixth inning when Joey Curletta hit an RBI double, driving in Dustin Pedroia.

Durbin Feltman (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief, while Willy Ortiz (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

 


Comments

