Ellsworth senior named North Atlantic Conference baseball player of the year

Conor Maguire is the first person opposing pitchers see this year when they face the Husson University baseball batting order.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior right fielder from Ellsworth presented an imposing challenge.

The Husson leadoff batter, who led the North Atlantic Conference with a .365 batting average and a .506 slugging percentage this spring, has been named the conference player of the year.

Maguire posted 57 hits including eight triples and six doubles for coach Jason Harvey’s team.

“Conor’s on base every single time he gets up to the plate, so that makes my job easier,” said Husson freshman second baseman Kobe Rogerson, who hit second in the Eagles’ batting order Maguire during conference play. “If you can get a guy on base right off the bat, that puts pressure on the pitcher, especially when he’s hitting doubles and triples like Conor does all the time.”

Maguire also earned the NAC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, while Rogerson was honored as the NAC Rookie of the Year for his role in helping Husson capture its first North Atlantic Conference tournament title since 2013.

Greg King, who guided Thomas College of Waterville to the NAC tournament championship round, was recognized as coach of the year while Jake Jourdain of Northern Vermont-Lyndon was selected pitcher of the year.

Maguire also stole 13 bases and played errorless defense for 26-14 Husson, which takes an 11-game winning streak into a weekend series against Baruch College for an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Off the field, Maguire holds a 3.78 grade point average as a business administration major with a concentration in management. He has been a member of both the Husson and NAC All-Academic Teams throughout his career and has volunteered in the community.

Rogerson, a former Brewer High School standout, finished one point behind Maguire in the NAC batting race at .364 with six doubles, 23 RBI and 34 runs scored.

Joining Maguire, Rogerson and Jourdain on the 2019 All-NAC baseball team are senior catcher Jason Doris, senior first baseman Zak Johnson, senior shortstop Ben Rollins and sophomore outfielder Caleb Laroche of Northern Vermont-Lyndon; junior third baseman Chase Malloy, junior utility player Derek Bowen and junior pitcher Gavin Arsenault of the University of Maine at Farmington; and sophomore outfielder Alex Miller of Thomas.

The All-NAC Sportsmanship team is composed of seniors Luke Covey of Husson, Kevin Carter of UMaine-Farmington and Matt Tritto of Northern Vermont-Lyndon; junior Nick Bagley of Thomas; and sophomore Jordan Hanscom of UMaine-Presque Isle.

Series starts Saturday

Husson’s home series against City of New York Athletic Conference champion Baruch College has been pushed back a day because of inclement weather predicted for Friday.

The best-of-three series instead will start Saturday with a single nine-inning game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Winkin Sports Complex. It will continue Sunday at 11 a.m with one or two seven-inning contests. An if-necessary game will be played 30 minutes after the 11 a.m. game if the teams split their first two matchups.

The two-year agreement for this extra qualifying series came about after the North Atlantic Conference fell below the seven baseball teams required to maintain an automatic NCAA tournament berth on its own. Both the NAC and CUNYAC have five baseball programs this year.