May 09, 2019
May 09, 2019
Boston Red Sox

Watch JBJ save the Red Sox game with a highlight-reel catch in extra innings

Gail Burton | AP
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini of a home run in the 11th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Baltimore. The Red Sox won 2-1 in 12 innings.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
Updated:

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. — a Portland Sea Dogs alumnus — gets some guff for his struggles as a hitter, but every so often he makes a play in the field that helps fans forget about his bat for a bit.

Wednesday night’s game included one of those plays. With the score tied in the bottom of the 11th inning, the Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini smashed what could’ve easily been a walkoff home run over center field. But Bradley chased it down, heroically threw his top half over the 7-foot-tall wall and caught it.

Instead of a 2-1 Orioles win, Mancini took the out. The Red Sox came back in the 12th to get the victory on a dinger by Andrew Benintendi.

But check out Bradley’s catch that made it possible:

 

STRAIGHT UP ROBBERY

