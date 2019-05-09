Fate of Ogunquit select board members now in voters’ hands

A special vote will take place Thursday on whether to recall three members of the Ogunquit Board of Selectmen.

The group Take Ogunquit Back filed affidavits with the town clerk to recall Madeline Mooney, Charles Waite, and Robert Winn Junior.

The group alleges there have been a number of problems but the final straw was last year’s firing of the town’s fire chief, Mark O’Brien.

[Ogunquit residents angry over fire chief’s dismssal deliver recall petitions to select board]

O’Brien was put on paid leave in June 2018 and then terminated in September. O’Brien said he was given no reason for the firing.

The town manager said he was fired because of concerns from other firefighters who said he yelled at his employees and talked down to officials.

[Town divided over dismissal of fire chief, recall of selectmen]

There have been public hearings where the public questioned town officials about why the town’s manager didn’t bring up the issues prior to the paid administrative leave.

Voters will be heading to vote at the Dunaway Community Center on School Street in Ogunquit starting at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.