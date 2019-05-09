Massachusetts man accused of fentanyl trafficking after Maine Turnpike traffic stop

A Massachusetts man faces a drug trafficking charge after police stopped him on the Maine Turnpike on Tuesday night.

Sean Anderson, 38, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was pulled over by state troopers about 9 p.m. on the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit for multiple motor vehicle violations, according to the Maine State Police.

A roadside investigation led to a search of Anderson’s vehicle, turning up 12 grams of fentanyl, a loaded 9 mm handgun and $10,600 in cash, the state police said.

Anderson, a convicted felon who was on probation in Massachusetts for armed robbery and home invasion, was charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the state police. A criminal speeding charge could be added at a later date.

Anderson was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred, where his bail was set at $15,000.