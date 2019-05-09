Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Stock photo | Creative Commons Stock photo | Creative Commons

–It could be definitive proof that you’ve found what remains of L’Oiseau Blanc, a plane that took off from Paris en route to New York. Pilots Charles Nungesser and Francois Coli were vying for the Orteig Prize, which was to be bestowed upon the first pilots to fly between New York and Paris. But L’Oiseau Blanc crashed sometime on May 9, 1927 — likely somewhere between Newfoundland and Maine. Twelve days later, Charles Lindbergh landed in Paris.

–On May 1, DuPont bought two pieces of property off Tillson Avenue that make up the former Bicknell Manufacturing Co. While a purchase price was not disclosed, the property was previously listed for about $2 million. The move throws a major obstacle in front of a plan to create a community-oriented space that would feature shops, restaurants and residential units in the historically industrial area.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–Close to 300 Maine Maritime Academy cadets, instructors and staff embarked Wednesday on a 70-day, international cruise aboard the academy Training Ship State of Maine. Academy cadets have embarked upon major training voyages annually since the academy’s founding in 1941.

–Regional School Unit 22 is teaming up with a national, for-profit company to offer before- and after-school programs at some of the district’s schools in Hampden and Winterport. But the arrangement has some families concerned because it will force existing programs out of their current spots at the schools.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–As the days warm and lengthen in the spring, the forest surrounding my house comes alive with birdsong, drawing me outside with a camera in hand.

A number of animals stick around for Maine’s long, harsh winters, but the population of active wild things in the state notably increases throughout April and May as birds migrate up from the south, black bears climb out of their dens and frogs emerge from the mud.

In other news…

Maine

Why Belfast Mayor Samantha Paradis had to cast her first vote since the 2017 election

Kennebec County DA faces sanctions for meeting that led to overturn of 50-year sex crimes sentence

‘Highly hormonal’ turkeys sumo wrestle in the middle of a Maine road

Bangor

Review: Bruckner’s marathon of sound elicits shouts of ‘bravo’ from concertgoers

UMaine football player pleads guilty to criminal mischief

Cousins make key contributions in Husson’s run to NCAA softball tourney

Business

CMP says it won’t use herbicides or pesticides in proposed hydropower corridor

Commercial real estate activity declines in Maine amid residential gains

Midcoast businesses say court ruling on seaweed harvest could be devastating

Politics

Maine House strongly backs ban on conversion therapy

It’s crunch time for lawmakers trying to finalize Maine’s next two-year budget

Chellie Pingree grills interior secretary for lack of action on climate change

Opinion

Climate change offers some opportunities, but mostly it is cause for concern

Let teachers teach, and pay the best ones

Thursday, May 9, 2019: Obstructing planetary justice, Pickering Square buses, overdose prevention sites

Sports

Bangor High girls basketball coach steps down

Tiebreaking homer in the 12th lifts Red Sox past the Orioles

Bucks beat the Celtics to advance to the Eastern Conference final

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.