Former Maine police officer to serve 21 months for sexual assault

A former Bethel police officer will spend 21 months behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman almost two years ago.

The Sun Journal reports that Shayne White, 52, of Poland was sentenced Wednesday at Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn to eight years with all but 21 months suspended.

After his release from prison, he will be required to serve two years probation and to receive counseling and treatment as a sex offender and for substance abuse. White also will be required to register as a sex offender for life and not have any contact with the victim, according to the Sun Journal.

The sentence was a result of a compromise after White’s attorney, Sarah Glynn, sought a mistrial during jury selection when a member of the jury pool made negative comments about a lawyer in the case, the Sun Journal reports.

Justice Robert Clifford denied that motion.

In exchange for the more-lenient sentence, White agreed not to pursue an appeal, and Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Winter said the victim approved of the compromise, according to the Sun Journal.

White, who was arrested in June 2017, served as a lieutenant in the Bethel Police Department from 2004 to 2008 before going on to serve as chief, according to the Sun Journal. Voters approved a measure to disband the police department in 2010.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.