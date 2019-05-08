Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the high 40s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Courtesy of Nordic Aquafarms Courtesy of Nordic Aquafarms

–Local groups that oppose a proposed land-based salmon farm in Belfast are hoping that a potential snag with a land lease will prove to be the end of the road for Nordic Aquafarms. They have filed paperwork challenging ownership of land upon which the salmon farm developer has an easement. State regulators will decide the validity of this latest challenge.

–Maine’s ability to respond to a natural disaster, disease outbreak or other health emergency has improved in the last few years and is now about average for the U.S. But the state still suffers from a shortage of mental health care, a drop in the rate of adult flu vaccinations and reductions at a state laboratory that tests for health and environmental hazards. Those are some of the findings from a new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropy focused on public health.

–Jaroslav Hornof, Damir Kordic and Lukas Zak were detained in Maine for 2½ months in 2017 as witnesses against the shipping company they worked for while it faced charges of dumping oily bilge water at sea and falsifying a log book to cover it up. Now, the three foreign sailors are suing the U.S. government in federal court in Portland, claiming they were deprived of their liberty without due process.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–An advisory committee helping to design a replacement for the historic Falls Bridge that carries Route 175 over the Blue Hill Falls is looking for ideas. Kayakers want the bridge to create strong currents. Others have more practical concerns, such as a width that will make it safe for plows and pedestrians.

–Game day cheering will offer high school students the opportunity to participate in more traditional cheering. The activity will not include the complicated stunting and tumbling skills that are required for competitive cheering during the winter season.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

–The water in Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers is frigid during the spring. That’s why fishermen, boaters and other recreational users should always wear a personal flotation device.

In other news…

Maine

More people are struggling with high drug prices. So Maine and other states are taking action.

Maine woman to serve 6 years for crash that killed couple, injured children

Allagash Brewing Co. founder Rob Tod wins prestigious James Beard Award

Bangor

A 164-year-old Bangor church will hold its last service on June 30

This Brewer baseball field is too wet to play ball. But it’s just right for a mother duck.

How Maine yoga studios are assisting with brain injury and PTSD recovery

Politics

Janet Mills signs ‘Cast and Blast’ bill into law

Discord between Maine House and Senate could doom stricter vaccination rules

Maine moves closer to setting minimum teacher salary at $40,000

Opinion

Voters should have clear answers about referendum questions and constitutionality

Improve bottle redemption system instead of raising taxes

Wednesday, May 8, 2019: Internet investment, open primaries, an unwarranted swipe

Sports

A swarm of bees invaded an MLB game, forcing a 20-minute delay

Red Sox beat the Orioles

Transformative Nokomis coach to receive National Football Federation award

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.