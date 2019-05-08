Casco man accused of stalking and terrorizing

A Casco man is accused of terrorizing, stalking, and violating a protection from abuse order.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they received word that 24-year-old Nathan Locke had violated a protection order by contacting a victim numerous times.

Deputies said Locke threatened to hurt the victim, and if police responded, he would use “deadly force against them.”

On Wednesday, deputies said they found Locke at a Quaker Ridge Road address in Casco and arrested him without incident.

Locke was charged with domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence stalking, and violation of a protection from abuse order.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail where bail was set at $2,500.