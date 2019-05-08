Woolwich residents vote to establish full-time town ambulance service

The town of Woolwich will soon rely on its own local emergency medical services instead of contracting out EMS calls.

Woolwich will now have 24/7 EMS coverage, after a townwide decision Saturday. Residents voted 84-56, choosing not to partner with Bath Fire and Rescue and provide their own services.

Town Administrator Kim Dalton says while the vote was clearly split, not many spoke up against it.

North East Mobile Health Services had a three-year contract, but will not renew at the end of June.

The town’s options were to contract with Bath or rely on their own department.

Officials say this will be the first time Woolwich will have its own full-time EMS Department, and it will cost the town roughly $178,000, in addition to $150,000 to purchase a new ambulance.

Dalton says the Woolwich EMS Department currently has 20 volunteers working alongside North East, but many residents explained that when they called 911, most of the time first responders were from the town’s department.

“I think it’s just people want that hometown response time, and the community came together and thought it was time to have a full time EMS Department,” Dalton said. “[Town EMS Director Brian Carlton] and the fire department have done wonders for the community, they’re very involved in the community and I think they see that.”

The new ambulance will allow the town to have two trucks available.

CBS 13 did speak with a selectman who had concerns regarding the decision, but officials say they’re going to support the will of the people.