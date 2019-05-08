Midcoast
2 from Richmond accused of possessing crack after traffic stop

Photos courtesy of Kennebec County Sheriff's Office
Michael Bronn, left, and Deanna Hood
By CBS 13

A traffic stop led to two arrests for crack and heroin possession in Kennebec County on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a white car that had heavy front end damage around 7 p.m.

Deputies said the registration plate came back to a blue car that was suspended because of failing to pay highway tolls.

A drug sniffing police dog was called in and allegedly alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics on both occupants of the car.

The driver, 37-year-old Michael Bronn, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), unlawful furnishing of drugs, and illegal attachment of registration plate.

The passenger, 34-year-old Deanna Hood, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drugs (crack cocaine).

Both suspects are free on bail.

 


