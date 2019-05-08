5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

WINTER HARBOR — The Schoodic Institute will have a National Junior Ranger Day 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Elliot Hall, 13 Jacobson Drive. For families with children 12 and under. Learn about forest animals, habitats, plants and sea creatures. Test your skills at the Animal Olympics, try ranger rescue equipment, work on an art project and earn a Junior Ranger patch. The event is free of charge, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 207-288-1310.

DEER ISLE — Mother’s Day marks the opening of Nervous Nellie’s Mountainville Tea Room for the season. Free coffee, tea and a homemade scone with butter and plenty of jam are available for all mothers. Free samples of all 15 flavors of jam, marmalade and chutney. Treat a mother to a treat. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Columbus Day, 598 Sunshine Road.

ELLSWORTH — The DownEast Dancers with hold a dance featuring the old time Rockin’ Roll of the New Society Band with Rockin’ Ron 7:30-10 P.M. Saturday, May 11, at the Downeast Family YMCA, 238 State St. Admission is $12, or $10 for seniors and students. For more information, call 207-667-1319.

BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Chorale will perform Bach’s “St. Matthew’s Passion” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, 22 Tenney Hill. The concert will feature a double orchestra, double chorus, children’s chorus and soloists including Katelyn and Isaac Bray. Tickets can be purchased at the Blue Hill Public Library, Flexit Cafe & Bakery, on Maine Street in Ellsworth, Sherman’s Bookstore in Bar Harbor and the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Tickets are $20, student admission is free, but they will need tickets.

STONINGTON — Opera House Arts (OHA) ImprovAcadia will perform at the Opera House Arts 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 1 Opera House Lane. The beloved troupe, based out of Bar Harbor, will perform their hilarious improvisational routines with a family friendly spin as part of OHA’s Live! for $5 programming at the Stonington Opera House.