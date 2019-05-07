Biddeford couple accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

Police have accused a couple of kicking, punching and threatening a woman with a knife.

Police said the woman accompanied them to their Biddeford home. She managed to escape early Sunday, and officers noted that she had bruises on her head and neck, and an eye was swollen shut.

Police said Monday that 33-year-old Aaron Brown was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault, and 31-year-old Kimberly Marie Vigue-Brown was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and robbery.

The Journal Tribune reports that police didn’t provide a motive. It wasn’t immediately known if the couple had a lawyer.