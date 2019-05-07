89-year-old who died after Pittsfield crash has been identified

An 89-year-old man who died Monday afternoon after a crash in Pittsfield has been identified.
Robert Beattie of Pittsfield was driving a 2014 Cadillac east on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, about 3:30 p.m. when he veered into the westbound lane, into a ditch and then struck a tree, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.
First responders attempted to revive Beattie, who police initially identified as a 90-year-old man, but he died at the scene, the Sentinel reports.
The crash remains under investigation, but police told the Sentinel that neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors.
