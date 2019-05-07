Waterville
May 07, 2019
Waterville

89-year-old who died after Pittsfield crash has been identified

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

An 89-year-old man who died Monday afternoon after a crash in Pittsfield has been identified.

Robert Beattie of Pittsfield was driving a 2014 Cadillac east on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, about 3:30 p.m. when he veered into the westbound lane, into a ditch and then struck a tree, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

First responders attempted to revive Beattie, who police initially identified as a 90-year-old man, but he died at the scene, the Sentinel reports.

The crash remains under investigation, but police told the Sentinel that neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors.


Comments

