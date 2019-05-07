Wilton man accused of cutting woman to the bone with machete

A Wilton man is accused of cutting a woman’s leg with a machete Saturday morning, Franklin County’s Daily Bulldog reported.

Yarette Dones, 19, faces a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly ended a fight with a woman at a Main Street residence by hacking her leg with the blade, the publication reported.

Wilton Police Officer Ethan Kyes wrote in an affidavit that Dones said he and the woman were fighting over his phone, that she threw a table at him and kicked him in the stomach before he hit her with the machete, which the officer wrote caused a “large wound” that was believed to reach bone, according to the Daily Bulldog.

The fight took place before 6 a.m. Saturday, the publication reported. Dones was reportedly taken to Franklin County Detention Center.