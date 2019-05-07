Central Maine
May 07, 2019
Central Maine Latest News | Church Closing | Bangor Metro | Don McLean | Today's Paper
Central Maine

Strong man accused of drugging, raping woman

Franklin County Detention Center photo courtesy of CBS 13
Franklin County Detention Center photo courtesy of CBS 13
Christopher J. Burnham, 31
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

A 31-year-old man from Strong faces a charge of gross sexual assault after deputies say he drugged and raped a woman in Franklin County late last month, the Sun Journal reported.

Christopher J. Burnham remained at the Franklin County Detention Center Monday after a judge set his bail at $20,000 Friday, the newspaper reported.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The alleged victim told police Burnham gave her an alcoholic beverage at a friend’s house, she had little memory of what happened immediately afterward, and then she regained consciousness later in a car in an off-road location wearing different clothes, according to the Sun Journal.

She was subsequently examined at a Lewiston hospital and received a temporary protection order against Burnham, the newspaper reported.

In addition to the felony gross sexual assault charge, Burnham faces a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release, the Sun Journal reported.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like