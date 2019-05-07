Strong man accused of drugging, raping woman

A 31-year-old man from Strong faces a charge of gross sexual assault after deputies say he drugged and raped a woman in Franklin County late last month, the Sun Journal reported.

Christopher J. Burnham remained at the Franklin County Detention Center Monday after a judge set his bail at $20,000 Friday, the newspaper reported.

The alleged victim told police Burnham gave her an alcoholic beverage at a friend’s house, she had little memory of what happened immediately afterward, and then she regained consciousness later in a car in an off-road location wearing different clothes, according to the Sun Journal.

She was subsequently examined at a Lewiston hospital and received a temporary protection order against Burnham, the newspaper reported.

In addition to the felony gross sexual assault charge, Burnham faces a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release, the Sun Journal reported.