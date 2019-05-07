Houlton man accused of driving wrong way down I-95

A Houlton man was arrested Monday after police say he drove drunk the wrong way on Interstate 95.

Police received a report about a 2010 GMC pickup driven by 43-year-old David Cram heading south in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 about 9 p.m., according to the Maine State Police Lt. Brian Harris. Trooper Scott Duff spotted Cram’s southbound GMC in the northbound lane near Smyrna.

Troopers from the Bangor area shut down all northbound traffic in Medway as Duff tried to stop Cram.

The trooper attempted to drive in front of the truck and deploy a spike mat, but that tactic was not successful, according to Harris. Duff next got close enough to the vehicle near Island Falls to try a “pursuit intervention technique,” which involves the cruiser making contact in an attempt to cause the driver to lose control and stop. But Harris said that effort failed, too.

Cram then continued driving south in the northbound lanes, with troopers losing site of the truck in the Sherman area, Harris said.

Officers found Cram’s truck later in the evening on Route 11 in Ashland after it ran out of gas. Police located Cram a short time later and took him into custody without incident. They charged him with operating under the influence, driving to endanger and reckless conduct.

This story was originally published in The County.