Boston Celtics
May 07, 2019
Celtics guard Marcus Smart available for Game 4 against Bucks

Winslow Townson | AP
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts next to Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic after making a 3-point during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Boston.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Marcus Smart will be available for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stevens says he got the thumbs-up from the medical staff earlier Monday. He says Smart will play limited stints.

Smart has been out since tearing a muscle in his side during the second-to-last game of the regular season. He missed the five-game series against Indiana and the first three games against the Bucks.

During the regular season, Smart averaged about nine points, four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes. He led the team with 1.8 steals per game.


