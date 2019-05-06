USS California arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

The USS California has arrived for scheduled maintenance at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The Virginia-class attack submarine traveled up the Piscataqua River to the shipyard on Sunday. It’ll undergo system upgrades and maintenance in coming months.

The nuclear-powered submarine, which is homeported in Groton, Connecticut, traveled 42,000 nautical miles on its last tour that wrapped up in the fall.

The submarine has a crew of 15 officers and 115 enlisted personnel. It’s the seventh Navy ship — and the first submarine — to be named for the Golden State.