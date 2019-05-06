Burnham man seriously injured in ATV crash

A Burnham man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald Erving, 48, had been driving a 2016 Yamaha four-wheeler on Mount Road in Burnham a little after 6:30 p.m. when he hit the rear tire of the 2019 Can AM four-wheeler his son, 20-year-old Zachary Erving, was driving.

The impact caused Gerald Erving to be thrown over the handlebars of his ATV and onto the road. He was initially taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield and from there was flown, via LifeFlight helicopter, to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither man was wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.