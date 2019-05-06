State
May 06, 2019
State

Maine transportation official warns high bids mean millions of cuts in road work

Anthony Brino | BDN
Flaggers direct traffic at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 1A in Mars Hill, as construction crews continue work on replacement of drainage systems, Aug. 29, 2018. Maine's transportation commissioner told lawmakers that bids are 30 percent higher this year for construction projects, leading to some being canceled.
The Associated Press

The Maine transportation commissioner is warning that higher-than-expected bids will mean tens of millions of dollars in cuts on road work.

Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note recently told lawmakers he’s already had to reject three projects. That includes a Portland project whose lowest bid was $1.1 million, which is more than double the estimated amount.

Republicans are urging lawmakers to use additional revenues to fill the gap.

Van Note said overall bids are about 30 percent higher than last year. He said that’s despite a 10 percent increase in the estimated price of projects.

The commissioner said workforce availability may be a root cause of high bids.

He said he expects to release a longer list of eliminated highway reconstruction, bridges and paving projects this week.

 


