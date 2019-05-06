Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 60s inland and low 60s along the coast.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
A century-old Route 1 market with scenic MDI views will reopen for the first time since 2013
–Nearly six years ago, the prior owners of Dunbar’s Grocery locked the doors and walked away. This spring, new owners are renovating the Route 1 grocery store in Sullivan and hope to have it open again for business next month. When it does, the former Dunbar’s Grocery will reopen as “The Dunbar Store.”
Fast food and marijuana are hot topics in Camden
–Townspeople will vote next month on whether to ban fast food chains from opening restaurants in a section of Camden’s downtown and where to allow marijuana growing operations.
A new book explores sex scandals and murder of the wealthy — and Bar Harbor’s connection to it
–Since it was a bit farther afield from the nexus of New York City than other summer colonies, Bar Harbor earned a reputation as a place where the rich and famous could really let their hair down. The bad behavior and scandals of MDI’s social elite are detailed in a new book, “Bar Harbor Babylon: Murder, Misfortune and Scandal on Mt. Desert Island,” published this month by Downeast Books.
Old Town’s first-ever fire truck will return to a building that looks like its 1917 home
–Old Town’s 1917 Garford fire truck, the oldest one still around in New England, will soon be housed in a replica of the old fire station thanks to a local fundraising effort and construction work by a group of University of Maine students.
Maine is losing farms and farmland, but hope is not lost for agriculture
–According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Census of Agriculture, which was released last month and which covers the years 2012 to 2017, there are some reasons to be concerned about the state of farming in Maine.
In other news…
Maine
Lisbon family hospitalized after animal attack Saturday on walking path
Summer tourists are arriving to find this Maine beach town bitterly divided
An inside look at roadside litter in Maine
Bangor
Jim Davitt, former state legislator from Hampden, dies at 76
New Hampshire man arrested after Bangor street brawl
Kentucky Derby day helps kick off Bangor Raceway’s 136th season
Business
Uncertain future for Maine’s ‘super’ seaweed after court ruling
CMMC president says hospital will remedy problems that feds flagged
Feds want CMP to look again at ways to reduce environmental impact of proposed hydro project
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
Janet Mills cuts deal to end the long fight over closing a Washington County prison
Donald Trump warns he’ll ‘monitor the censorship’ on social media after Facebook banned some far-right leaders
Opinion
Maine protections from discrimination should be nationwide
Abortion access bill is about fairness and equity
Maine needs more affordable housing
Sports
Former Bangor High teammates help UMaine rally for AE baseball victory
Husson holds off Thomas for NAC baseball tourney title
Coleman, Jones, Smith pace Husson to NAC softball championship
