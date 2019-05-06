Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 60s inland and low 60s along the coast.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

–Nearly six years ago, the prior owners of Dunbar’s Grocery locked the doors and walked away. This spring, new owners are renovating the Route 1 grocery store in Sullivan and hope to have it open again for business next month. When it does, the former Dunbar’s Grocery will reopen as “The Dunbar Store.”

–Townspeople will vote next month on whether to ban fast food chains from opening restaurants in a section of Camden’s downtown and where to allow marijuana growing operations.

Courtesy of Mt. Desert Island Historical Society Courtesy of Mt. Desert Island Historical Society

–Since it was a bit farther afield from the nexus of New York City than other summer colonies, Bar Harbor earned a reputation as a place where the rich and famous could really let their hair down. The bad behavior and scandals of MDI’s social elite are detailed in a new book, “Bar Harbor Babylon: Murder, Misfortune and Scandal on Mt. Desert Island,” published this month by Downeast Books.

–Old Town’s 1917 Garford fire truck, the oldest one still around in New England, will soon be housed in a replica of the old fire station thanks to a local fundraising effort and construction work by a group of University of Maine students.

Brian Feulner | BDN Brian Feulner | BDN

–According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Census of Agriculture, which was released last month and which covers the years 2012 to 2017, there are some reasons to be concerned about the state of farming in Maine.

In other news…

Maine

Lisbon family hospitalized after animal attack Saturday on walking path

Summer tourists are arriving to find this Maine beach town bitterly divided

An inside look at roadside litter in Maine

Bangor

Jim Davitt, former state legislator from Hampden, dies at 76

New Hampshire man arrested after Bangor street brawl

Kentucky Derby day helps kick off Bangor Raceway’s 136th season

Business

Uncertain future for Maine’s ‘super’ seaweed after court ruling

CMMC president says hospital will remedy problems that feds flagged

Feds want CMP to look again at ways to reduce environmental impact of proposed hydro project

Politics

How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week

Janet Mills cuts deal to end the long fight over closing a Washington County prison

Donald Trump warns he’ll ‘monitor the censorship’ on social media after Facebook banned some far-right leaders

Opinion

Maine protections from discrimination should be nationwide

Abortion access bill is about fairness and equity

Maine needs more affordable housing

Sports

Former Bangor High teammates help UMaine rally for AE baseball victory

Husson holds off Thomas for NAC baseball tourney title

Coleman, Jones, Smith pace Husson to NAC softball championship

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.