NH woman arrested after police say she drove the wrong way for 15 miles on interstate

New Hampshire State Police said a motorist managed to drive the wrong way for 15 miles on the highway without hurting anyone.

Troopers said the 24-year-old Carley Tate of Center Barnstead traveled the wrong way on I-293 through Manchester and then I-93 through Hooksett. Troopers used spike mats to stop the vehicle early Sunday in the town of Bow.

Troopers said they fielded multiple calls from motorists who were nearly struck by the vehicle.

Tate was charged with driving under the influence and reckless conduct. She is due in court later this month. It’s unknown if she has an attorney.