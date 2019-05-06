Man to serve 10 years for West Gardiner killing

A man who shot and killed a man outside his West Gardiner house in 2017 has been ordered to serve 10 years behind bars.

Derrick Dupont pleaded guilty to manslaughter under an agreement in which a murder charge was dismissed. He was sentenced Monday in Kennebec County Superior Court. CBS affiliate WGME reports that the judge sentenced him to 15 years, but suspended five years of the sentence.

James Haskell was shot and killed outside of Dupont’s home on June 17, 2017.

A court filing for the defense suggests Haskell was trespassing and threatening the occupants of the home before he was shot three times. He was dead when police arrived.