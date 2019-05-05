Lanpher, Gerry win Super Late Model races at Oxford Plains Speedway

OXFORD, Maine — Manchester’s Reid Lanpher and Curtis Gerry of Waterboro prevailed in a pair of caution-free, 50-lap Super Late Model main events at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday.

Lanpher dominated the first race at the .375-mile oval track from his front row starting position, his fastest lap a quarter-second better than his nearest rival in the non-stop affair. Gerry, after starting fourth, was 2.714-seconds behind Lanpher, with polesitter Ryan Deane of Winterport earning third place.

Ryan Robbins of Dixfield, who lined up in seventh spot, earned the first of his two top-five finishes with a fourth-place run. Buckfield’s TJ Brackett rounded out the top five.

Gerry started third in the second race and outran nine-time track champion Jeff Taylor of Farmington to the checkered flag in a much closer, and still caution-free event. Taylor, an infrequent entrant in recent years at the track he once dominated, kept things close, finishing less than a half-second behind Gerry in the second Super Late Model 50-lapper.

Deane nailed down his second third-place finish of the day, just ahead of a fast-closing Lanpher, who turned in the fastest lap of the race after starting from 12th. Tenth-starting Robbins made a late move into fifth spot, his second top-five finish of the afternoon.

Other Oxford results

(Top 5; finish, car number, driver, hometown)

First Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 2 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 3 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 4 77 Jon Brill, Turner; 5 17 Jim Davis, Sabattus

Second Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 64 Skip Stanley, Oxford; 2 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 3 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 4 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 5 77 Jon Brill, Turner

First Bandit (20 laps): 1 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 2 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 3 52 Chad Wills, Oxford; 4 24 Travis Verrill, Oxford; 5 26 Tyler Green, Turner

Second Bandit (20 laps): 1 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 2 77 Rob Crepeau, West Paris; 3 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 4 08 Mike McKinney, Bryant Pond; 5 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls

First Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 2 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 3 12 Charlie ‘Chachy’ Hall, Oxford; 4 4 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 5 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot

Second Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 2 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 3 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 4 41 Gregory Durgin, South Paris; 5 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris

First Rookie (10 laps): 1 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 2 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 3 29 Sophie Green, West Paris; DNS 09 Jeremy Turner, South Paris.

Second Rookie (10 laps): 1 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 2 8 Owen Stuart, Naples, 3 95 Maddy Herrick, Norway; 4 29 Sophie Green, West Paris.

Wiscasset Speedway

Maxwells Market Super Streets (35 laps): 1. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 2. 3 Bobby Mesimer, Woolwich; 3. 85 Michael Harrison, Durham; 4. 23 Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 5. 48 Dan Nessmith, Wiscasset

Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps): 1. 04 Zac Audet, Skowhegan; 2. 4 Curtis Anderson, Richmond; 3. 84x Douglas Degroat, Oxford; 4. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 5. 60 Caleb Willette, Winslow

Cahill Tire 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps): 1. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; 2. 00 PJ Merrill, Canton; 3. 5 Dominic Curit, Saco; 4. 26 Colby Peacock, Yarmouth; 5. 70 Taylor Lane, Phillips.

Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. 00 Jeremie Whorff, Bath; 2. 15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 3. 09 Ed Drake, Vassaboro; 4. 2 Chris Ryan, Newburgh; 5. 18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney

Enduro (100 laps): 1. 54 Ben Audet, Skowhegan; 2. 39 Jonathon Spear, Wiscasset; 3. 1 Kyle Enman, Durham; 4. 24. Steve Ward, Newcastle; 5. 12 John Lacavera, Woolwich