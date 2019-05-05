Auto Racing
May 05, 2019
Auto Racing

Lanpher, Gerry win Super Late Model races at Oxford Plains Speedway

Courtesy of John A. Miller Photography
Courtesy of John A. Miller Photography
Reid Lanpher of Manchester displays the checkered flag after winning the Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model Sportsman feature race at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford in April 2017.
BDN Sports

OXFORD, Maine — Manchester’s Reid Lanpher and Curtis Gerry of Waterboro prevailed in a pair of caution-free, 50-lap Super Late Model main events at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday.

Lanpher dominated the first race at the .375-mile oval track from his front row starting position, his fastest lap a quarter-second better than his nearest rival in the non-stop affair. Gerry, after starting fourth, was 2.714-seconds behind Lanpher, with polesitter Ryan Deane of Winterport earning third place.

Ryan Robbins of Dixfield, who lined up in seventh spot, earned the first of his two top-five finishes with a fourth-place run. Buckfield’s TJ Brackett rounded out the top five.

Gerry started third in the second race and outran nine-time track champion Jeff Taylor of Farmington to the checkered flag in a much closer, and still caution-free event. Taylor, an infrequent entrant in recent years at the track he once dominated, kept things close, finishing less than a half-second behind Gerry in the second Super Late Model 50-lapper.

Deane nailed down his second third-place finish of the day, just ahead of a fast-closing Lanpher, who turned in the fastest lap of the race after starting from 12th. Tenth-starting Robbins made a late move into fifth spot, his second top-five finish of the afternoon.

Other Oxford results

(Top 5; finish, car number, driver, hometown)

First Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 2 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 3 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 4 77 Jon Brill, Turner; 5 17 Jim Davis, Sabattus

Second Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 64 Skip Stanley, Oxford; 2 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 3 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 4 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 5 77 Jon Brill, Turner

First Bandit (20 laps): 1 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 2 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 3 52 Chad Wills, Oxford; 4 24 Travis Verrill, Oxford; 5 26 Tyler Green, Turner

Second Bandit (20 laps): 1 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 2 77 Rob Crepeau, West Paris; 3 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 4 08 Mike McKinney, Bryant Pond; 5 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls

First Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 2 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 3 12 Charlie ‘Chachy’ Hall, Oxford; 4 4 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 5 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot

Second Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 2 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 3 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 4 41 Gregory Durgin, South Paris; 5 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris

First Rookie (10 laps): 1 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 2 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 3 29 Sophie Green, West Paris; DNS 09 Jeremy Turner, South Paris.

Second Rookie (10 laps): 1 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 2 8 Owen Stuart, Naples, 3 95 Maddy Herrick, Norway; 4 29 Sophie Green, West Paris.

Wiscasset Speedway

Maxwells Market Super Streets (35 laps): 1. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 2. 3 Bobby Mesimer, Woolwich; 3. 85 Michael Harrison, Durham; 4. 23 Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 5. 48 Dan Nessmith, Wiscasset

Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps): 1. 04 Zac Audet, Skowhegan; 2. 4 Curtis Anderson, Richmond; 3. 84x Douglas Degroat, Oxford; 4. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 5. 60 Caleb Willette, Winslow

Cahill Tire 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps): 1. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; 2. 00 PJ Merrill, Canton; 3. 5 Dominic Curit, Saco; 4. 26 Colby Peacock, Yarmouth; 5. 70 Taylor Lane, Phillips.

Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. 00 Jeremie Whorff, Bath; 2. 15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 3. 09 Ed Drake, Vassaboro; 4. 2 Chris Ryan, Newburgh; 5. 18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney

Enduro (100 laps): 1. 54 Ben Audet, Skowhegan; 2. 39 Jonathon Spear, Wiscasset; 3. 1 Kyle Enman, Durham; 4. 24. Steve Ward, Newcastle; 5. 12 John Lacavera, Woolwich

 


Comments

