UMaine baseball team faces league leader Stony Brook in weekend series

College Baseball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: noon Saturday (2), noon Sunday, Mahaney Diamond, Orono

Records: UMaine 11-26 (7-7 America East), Stony Brook 24-17 (13-5)

Series, last meeting: Stony Brook leads 54-32, Stony Brook 2-0 on 3/31/19

Key players, UMaine: C Cody Pasic (.306 average, 15 runs batted in), 1B Joe Bramanti (.289-3 home runs-25), 3B Danny Casals (.282-6-15, 30 runs scored), RF Hernen Sardinas (.281-7-24, 12 doubles), DH Colin Ridley (.241-1-14, 11 doubles); Stony Brook: CF Michael Wilson (.380-6-38, 10 doubles, 3 triples), SS Nick Grande (.373-5-22, 49 runs, 16 doubles, 17 stolen bases), RF Brandon Alaimo (.360-3-26, 19 doubles), 1B Chris Hamilton (.305-4-27, 11 doubles)

Pitching matchups, UMaine: RH Nick Silva (3-5, 5.70 earned run average), RH Peter Kemble (2-5, 6.35), RH Cody Laweryson (4-3, 2.12); Stony Brook: RH Greg Marino (4-3, 5.95), RH Brian Herrman (4-1, 4.70), RH Bret Clarke (6-0, 3.77)

Game notes: The league-leading Seawolves have lost three of their past four games and five of the past seven. They swept UMaine in March (8-3, 5-3, 2-0) behind the pitching of Marino, Herrman and Clarke, who allowed only 10 hits and five earned runs in 22 innings. Laweryson has allowed only one earned run in his past four starts spanning 19 innings. Silva and Kemble look to bounce back from shaky starts at Albany last weekend. Silva allowed three hits, six runs and seven walks in 2 1/3 innings, and Kemble was touched up for six hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings. Grande leads the league in hits (60), runs (49) and on-base percentage (.474), while Wilson leads in average (.380) and slugging percentage (.643). Alaimo is tops in doubles. Sardinas is tied for the home run lead.