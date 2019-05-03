Husson baseball tops UM-Farmington in conference opener

Freshman right-hander Brandon Burrell and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter as top-seeded host Husson University defeated No. 4 UMaine at Farmington 10-1 in the opening game of the North Atlantic Conference baseball tournament Friday at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

The win was the eighth straight for the Eagles, who face No. 2 Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a winners’ bracket game at 3 p.m. Saturday. NV-Lyndon defeated No. 3 Thomas College 10-4 in Friday’s second game.

UMF (12-22) plays Thomas (12-23) in a noon elimination game Saturday.

Burrell (4-0) allowed one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings before Ben Bernier, Jake Gauvin and Nolan Dousa combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Conor Maguire and Kobe Rogerson had three hits each to pace Husson’s 13-hit offense.

The Eagles (24-14) broke on top with four runs in the third inning, a rally highlighted by Alex Chapman’s two-run double.

UMF scored in the fifth on Zach Hartsgrove’s RBI single, but Rogerson singled home two runs, and David LeBlanc added an RBI single in the sixth to extend Husson’s lead to 7-1.

Michael Schneider’s RBI single made it 7-1 in the seventh before Ethan Stoddard’s two-run single in the eighth rounded out Husson’s scoring.

In the second game, Jake Jourdain (7-3) allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings as UNV-Lyndon built a big lead and cruised past Thomas College.

The Hornets (21-19) were led offensively by Zak Barton with two doubles and five RBIs, Noah Barton with four singles and former Camden Hills of Rockport infielder Ben Rollins with three singles and four runs scored.

Caleb Laroche added three RBIs for UNV-Lyndon.

A three-run triple by Alexander Miller in the top of the ninth inning was the offensive bright spot for Thomas.