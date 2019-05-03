Windham students learn science and English lessons by investigating crime scene with police

Students at Windham High School are getting a unique education, learning how to investigate a crime, and then take it to trial.

Like true CSI detectives, students are analyzing a mock hit-and-run scene, examining the evidence, writing reports and eventually holding a mock trial for the case.

Staff members at the school say they hope to provide students with hands-on experience that they may not get from a traditional curriculum.

“I think it gives them a little more insight as to the complexity and how dynamic and fluid police situations can get,” School Resource Officer Seth Fournier said. “Even out here we’ve had variables that have sprung up with press and other stuff like that, that they’ve kind of had to adapt to and work through, which has been really good.”

A range of different departments throughout the school are taking part in the program, and different responsibilities have been divided up within the case.

For example, science students are looking at blood evidence, while English students are conducting interviews and writing reports.

