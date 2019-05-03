Man arrested after alleged drug bust in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police say a man is facing multiple charges after a drug bust in South Portland Thursday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant at 113 MacArthur Circle in South Portland’s Redbank Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m.

During a search of the apartment, agents say they found 554.8 grams of cocaine, 1.8 grams of cocaine base, several Suboxone strips, a .25 caliber handgun and ammunition, as well as over $15,000 in cash.

Police arrested and charged 37-year-old Lawz Lepenn, formerly of Massachusetts, with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a probation violation for a previous aggravated attempted murder conviction in Massachusetts.

Lepenn is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Suboxone is a prescription medication used to treat opioid dependence, but police say it is commonly sold or traded as a street drug.

