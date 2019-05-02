String of thefts from unlocked cars in Kennebunk prompts reminder from police

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A rash of thefts from vehicles along Fletcher Street in Kennebunk Saturday night has police reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

Deputy Chief Mike Nugent said police received reports that eight vehicles were gone through while parked at homes along Fletcher Street in the areas of Mechanic Street and Glenwood Drive Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Nugent said none of the cars were forcibly broken into — all were unlocked. Cash appears to be the only item missing, and a flashlight was left behind in one of the vehicles according to a post on a community Facebook page.

Nugent said the thefts should serve as a reminder to people to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables in plain sight.

Anyone with information or a report of missing items should contact Kennebunk police at 207-985-6121.