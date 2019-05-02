Boston law firm hired to investigate racism in Kennebunk schools

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Boston-based law firm specializing in internal investigations in education has been chosen to conduct the independent investigation into Regional School Unit 21′s handling of allegations of race-based harassment and discrimination made in a former teacher’s complaint filed with the Maine Human Rights Commission.

A mandate for an independent investigation into Kennebunk High School and district administration’s handling of the events detailed in former high school teacher Rosa Slack’s human rights commission complaint came out of a widely attended meeting on Feb. 25. The scope of the investigation will occur in two phases, with the first phase focused on the incidents detailed in Slack’s complaint. The second phase will investigate related and systemic issues of racism in district schools.

The Independent Investigation Subcommittee chose the Sanghavi Law Office to conduct the first phase of the investigation, and the RSU 21 Board of Directors supported its recommendation with a unanimous vote at Monday’s board meeting.

The subcommittee made up of three board members — Meghan Lovejoy, Sarah Dore and Kendra Connor — and two community members — Art Leblanc and Jim Mulligan — created a request for proposals with the help of attorney Peter Lowe of Brann & Isaacson, who was hired to offer legal advice through the process.

Lowe told the board that the committee sent the RFP to 10 investigators who were recommended by community members and board members. Six proposals were returned and the committee whittled the list of those firms they wanted to interview down to four.

At the April 22 subcommittee meeting, the group deliberated and came up with its recommendation of Sanghavi Law Office from a field of what he called “all strong candidates.”

“This is what they do. They specialize in education and investigations, that is their primary focus. As the subcommittee determined, there’s no question this is a highly qualified firm. We all were very impressed that they would conduct a thorough independent investigation,” he said.

The legal team from Sanghavi expects to complete the investigation by the beginning of August.

Brann said none of the firms, including the one hired, could give a cost estimate because they don’t know the expenses that will be incurred. Brann told the board that in his opinion the cost could be around $50,000 for the initial investigation.

Finance Committee Chair Matt Fadiman said the district is looking at the current fiscal year budget to find the funds for the first phase of the investigation.