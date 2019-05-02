3 hospitalized after Kennebunk crash

Two women and a man were taken to a hospital Thursday after their vehicle went off the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk and hit a tree, a state police spokesman said.

Driver Lauren Burrell, 18, as well as passengers Regina Burrell-Krause, 46, and Mark Cenci, 64, were transported to a hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, after the crash, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Burrell-Krause is Burrell’s mother, he said. All three are from North Yarmouth, he said.

McCausland said the crash took place around noon on Thursday in the southbound lane, where the Subaru Outback “skidded on the wet road, overturned on its side and struck the tree.”

Censi suffered a head injury and his is considered the most serious of the three, McCausland said.