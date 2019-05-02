Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s in the northern part of the state to mid-40s with rain in the southern part.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Bar Harbor has spent $2.7 million over the past 20 years on fixes and improvements at Conners Emerson School, which consists of two unconnected school buildings on an 11-acre site on the edge of the town’s downtown village. Now, school officials have put forth four preliminary options for the school buildings’ future ranging from renovation to replacement.

–Emily Rogals, an organic gardener, was indicted earlier this year on a Class C charge of aggravated criminal mischief after she allegedly sprayed a herbicide on a neighbor’s trees and shrubbery. Reportedly, the trees and a stockade fence blocked sunlight to her garden and caused ice to form on her driveway. “I really believe she didn’t understand how bad it was going to be,” a police spokesman said. “By her statement, she just meant to retard the growth of the trees. She ended up damaging severely and killing some of them.”

–Nothing sums up Bangor’s most famous resident’s love of baseball better than the ways in which he and his wife, Tabitha, have supported it locally. One need only look at Shawn T. Mansfield Stadium, the top-notch baseball facility that the Kings donated $1.2 million to have built, which opened in 1992 at Hayford Park on Thirteenth Street. That’s where Little League season kicks off this weekend.

–Ellsworth High School has struggled to maintain its numbers on the football team like many other schools across the state. This fall, thanks to the implementation of the eight-player version of the game, the Eagles hope to be able to gain traction as they try to build their program.

–“Penobscot Theatre Co.’s “Fun Home” packs an intellectual and emotional wallop,” writes the BDN’s Judy Harrison. “It is a welcome punch in the solar plexus from Bangor’s only professional theater group that more often than not chooses simply to entertain rather than soar with the perfection this production does.”

“Fun Home” will be performed through May 12. For information, call 942-3333 or visit penobscottheatre.org.

