Portland
May 02, 2019
Portland Latest News | Stephen King | Bangor Metro | Organic Gardener | Today's Paper
Portland

2 seriously injured in Portland stabbing, police say

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

Portland police say two people were injured in a stabbing.

Police say both victims were seriously injured, but the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

They’ve both been taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like