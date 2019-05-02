2 men arrested on drug charges in Medway

Two men were arrested Wednesday evening after a drug bust in Medway.

Police from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a Medway Road residence about 6 p.m., according to the East Millinocket Police Department. The warrant was the culmination of a 5-month-long investigation by the department into suspected drug activity, police said.

At the residence, police seized 122 grams of heroin, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, multiple firearms and approximately $1,700 in cash, according to East Millinocket police.

Matthew VanDine, 40, of Medway was charged with felony drug trafficking. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

Lee McMoarn, 49, of Molunkus was charged with misdemeanor drug possession. He was taken to the Millinocket Police Department, where he was released on bail.

The search of the Medway Road residence unveiled evidence of other criminal activity, and the investigation is ongoing, East Millinocket police said.

The East Millinocket Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Police, the Millinocket Police Department, the Lincoln Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.