Someone shot a kitten with an arrow in NH, police say

Police in New Hampshire are trying to find out who shot an arrow at a 10-month-old kitten, seriously injuring it.

Liz Carmignani, of Laconia, said her black and white kitten named Wolfie was awaiting surgery Thursday to save his right rear leg.

“He is just a baby,” she told WMUR television. “He didn’t know what was going on. … “[We] can’t understand how a fellow human being could do that to an innocent animal.”

She said some of Wolfie’s bones were shattered. The arrow struck the kitten Tuesday near Carmignani’s home.

Police Chief Matt Canfield tells The Laconia Daily Sun the kitten was shot with a Mossy Oak arrow, which is typically used with compound bows and crossbows. Possible charges include animal cruelty.