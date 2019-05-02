Nation
May 03, 2019
Nation

Peter Mayhew, known for his role as Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars,’ has died at 74

Jordan Strauss | AP
Jordan Strauss | AP
This May 10, 2018 file photo shows Peter Mayhew at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles.
The Associated Press
Updated:

Peter Mayhew, who played the rugged, beloved and furry Wookiee Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died at the age of 74.

Mayhew’s family said in a statement that he died at his home in Texas on Friday, April, 26. No cause of death was given.

 


