Peter Mayhew, known for his role as Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars,’ has died at 74

Peter Mayhew, who played the rugged, beloved and furry Wookiee Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died at the age of 74.
Mayhew’s family said in a statement that he died at his home in Texas on Friday, April, 26. No cause of death was given.
