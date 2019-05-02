Aroostook
May 02, 2019
Old Town man who died in Aroostook County crash has been identified

Maine State Police | BDN
One driver died and two others were injured in a head-on collision on Sunday in Bridgewater.
By Jen Lynds, BDN Staff

Police have identified the Old Town man killed in a crash in Bridgewater on Sunday as Jean Paul Ouellette.

Maine State Police Lt. Brian Harris said Thursday that the 73-year-old died after the 2018 Honda CRV he was driving south on Route 1 crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, where it collided head on with a  2018 Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Steven Corriveau of Van Buren, and his passenger, 59-year-old Brenda Corriveau, were taken from Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle before they were transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Information on their conditions was not immediately available Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published in The County.


Comments

