Flooding forces state health workers to move out of Biddeford building

The state Department of Health and Human Services is moving its workers out of a Biddeford building on Graham Street that “has been subject to periodic flooding,” the agency said Wednesday.

Sixty-five of the 95 Biddeford workers have already been relocated to offices in Sanford and South Portland while the department looks for a temporary office in Biddeford and a new permanent location in the city.

The Biddeford office sees an average of 53 walk-in clients a day, most of whom are there for application processing and renewals of public assistance programs, according to the department.

“We are committed to providing suitable facilities for our employees and individuals who rely on the department’s services,” said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew in a statement. “We thank everyone for their patience during this transition and will expeditiously establish both a temporary and permanent office in Biddeford to serve its community.”

The Sanford office is located at 890 Main St., Suite 208, while the South Portland office is at 151 Jetport Boulevard.

