May 01, 2019
Man remains in critical condition after head-on crash in Ellsworth

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Sgt. Chad Wilmot takes measurements at a crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth on Saturday.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

A Somerset County man remained in critical condition on Wednesday, four days after a head-on crash in Ellsworth last weekend injured five people.

Paul Butler, 68, of St. Albans was driving south on Route 1A at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday when his Chevy pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided with a Chevy Suburban carrying a man, woman and two children, Ellsworth police said.

Butler was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after the crash, where he remained on Wednesday, a hospital spokesman said.

Police identified those riding in the Suburban as 34-year-old Samantha Wallace, 41-year-old Lucas Wallace, and children ages 5 and 3, police said. All four are from Harrington.

The four suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth on Saturday, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 


