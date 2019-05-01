5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Choral Society will present its Spring concert, “Here in the Pleasance,” 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Ellsworth High School Auditorium, 24 Lejok St.

Selections include Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G Major, Hindemith’s Six Chansons and various 15th-century madrigals. Tickets are $15. Family discounts are available. Tickets are available at Sherman’s Bookstore and Fiore’s Oils & Vinegars in Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor Public Library and Seven Arts Gallery in Southwest Harbor, or at the door the day of the performance.

BUCKSPORT — Downeast Audubon and Explore Outdoors! will hold a vernal pool exploration day 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Miles Lane Trails, with Julianne Taylor. This pool is home to a variety of wildlife, including quacking wood frogs and high-calling spring peepers. Participants will explore the area in search of amphibians, aquatic insects and plants. A short trail encircles the vernal pool, and docks installed by Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust and Bucksport High School allow for easy access. Dip nets, field guides and magnifying glasses will be provided. Meet at the Miles Lane School, from which it’s just a short walk to the pool. All ages welcome. Please pre-register for this event.

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Heritage Trust will hold a quarry hike 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Penny’s Preserve Trail, East Blue Hill Road. Trail stewards Jo Barrett and Bob Sullivan will lead the hike. Please arrive and park at the Peters Cove lot by 1 p.m.

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Comic Con Vol. 3 will be held 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center, 119 Eden St. Admittance fee is $10 per person (Kids under 12 free with paying adult; no more than three per adult). Tickets and schedule are available here.

BAR HARBOR — Reel Pizza Cinerama will show a free matinee of College Atlantic’s Animation Festival 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 33 Kennebec Place. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. As part of the College of the Atlantic’s weekend Animation Festival, three renowned animators — Danielle Ash, Laura Heit and Carolina Gonzalez Valencia — will be coming to MDI to work with students. These filmmakers will present a selection of their animated works and will be in attendance for a question and answer session to follow.

