UMaine baseball team rallies to beat Brown

Two-run singles by Ryan Turenne and Colin Ridley highlighted three-run rallies in the sixth and seventh innings on Tuesday afternoon to lead the University of Maine baseball team to a come-from-behind 8-5 nonconference victory over Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Black Bears will take a 10-26 record into a 3 p.m. Wednesday game at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Former UMaine player and assistant coach Bobby Whalen is in his 30th season at the helm of the Big Green (4-23).

UMaine trailed 3-2 going into the sixth when a Joe Bramanti single, a walk and a bunt single by Caleb Kerbs loaded the bases. Turenne followed with his two-run single to right and Hernen Sardinas added a run-producing base hit later in the inning.

In the seventh, singles by Pasic and Danny Casals and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Ridley, who stroked his two-run single to right-center. Kerbs capped the rally with an RBI single.

Brown (11-25) scored twice in the eighth to cut the lead to 8-5 when Jacob Small hit two batters and walked another, and Joe Lomuscio greeted reliever Dillon Stimpson with a two-out, two-run double.

But Stimpson struck out the next hitter to get out of the jam, and Trevor DeLaite pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two.

Casals paced the Black Bears’ 13-hit attack with three singles and two RBIs. Sardinas, Pasic and Kerbs each contributed two singles.

Parke Phillips doubled and singled and drove in two runs for Brown and Garret Delano homered and singled.

UMaine used six pitchers in the game and held Brown to six hits.

Brown sent nine pitchers to the mound.