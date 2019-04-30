New England Patriots
April 30, 2019
New England Patriots Latest News | 'Medicare For All' | Bangor Metro | Turkey Hunting | Today's Paper
New England Patriots

Seahawks acquire tight end Jacob Hollister from the Patriots

Stephen B. Morton | AP
Stephen B. Morton | AP
New England Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister, right, tries to get around Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back A.J. Bouye (21) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 16, 2018.
The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired tight end Jacob Hollister from the New England Patriots in exchange for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

Seattle chose not to address the tight end position in the draft last week. But the Seahawks do need depth there, with Will Dissly coming off a patellar tendon tear suffered last season. The Seahawks also have Nick Vannett, Ed Dickson and Tyrone Swoopes on the roster.

Hollister appeared in eight games last season for New England and 23 over his two years with the Patriots. He’s rarely been a factor in the passing game, with only eight career catches on 16 targets. Hollister was primarily a special teams contributor in New England.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like