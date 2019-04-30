State
April 30, 2019
State

Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Gabor Degre | BDN
Jherad Welch of Bangor passed the time feeding crackers to pigeons in Pickering Square in Bangor, while waiting for his wife to arrive on the bus Monday afternoon.
By Lindsay Putnam
Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the high 40s to the low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Long hidden archive of historic photos shows ‘character,’ toughness of Maine fishermen

Courtesy Penobscot Marine Museum | BDN
Three men, (from left) Capt. Ford Davis, Fred Townsend and Raymond Orne, work at coal tarring a linen thread mackerel seine net on Monhegan Island in this undated photo. It may have been taken by Mrs. Josephine Townsend. Before synthetic materials were available, like nylon, lines and nets were tarred as a preservative. The photo comes from the the National Fisherman magazine archives recently scanned and catalogued at the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport.

–This month, the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport finished preserving, scanning and cataloging National Fisherman magazine’s massive photographic archive. The images were stuffed into filing cabinets at the publication’s Portland office for decades. Now, every image is online, in a searchable database, for the whole world to see for free.

Penobscot County wants a design firm for a new, 300-bed jail

–Penobscot County commissioners have yet to send a proposal for a new, 300-bed county jail to voters. But they’ve put out the call for design and engineering services for the facility they want to build. Firms wanting to bid on designing the new jail, estimated to cost between $65 million and $70 million, are required to send a representative to a 9 a.m. meeting next Monday. And bids are due May 20.

3 women reported a man’s groping, but their college didn’t act. Then he began following them.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Thomas College in Waterville.

Three female students at Thomas College told the school that a male student touched them on their butt or thighs. But their reports didn’t result in a school investigation or punishment. As of the spring, following months of reporting him to the Title IX office and public safety, none of the female students are convinced the school will act. Instead, the women are concerned the male student’s inappropriate advances will escalate.

Judge denies Swanville farmer’s request to throw out search warrant in pig massacre case

–Jerry Ireland was charged with 13 counts of cruelty toward animals after the March 2018 raid by Maine Animal Welfare Program agents at Ireland Hill Farms in Swanville allegedly turned up the dead Mangalitsa pigs and one live, emaciated one, according to court documents.

Bag a bird this season with tips and tricks from a veteran Maine turkey hunter

John Holyoke | BDN
Pete Warner of Bangor (left) and Tom Boyd of Glenburn walk through the woods while turkey hunting in Winterport on Monday.

–Brhaun Parks of Glenburn has been turkey hunting for 24 years, and has helped countless friends and relatives fill their turkey tags. Read some of his tips for turkey hunters this season, and watch him do a bird call here.

We expect a verdict today in the trial of a woman accused of killing a child

–Superior Court Justice William Stokes is scheduled to announce a verdict today in the trial of Shawna Gatto, who is accused of killing 4-year-old Kendall Chick at the home they shared with Chick’s grandfather in Wiscasset.

Do this: Let your kids play in the mud

Kevin Bennett | BDN
Annie Wilson (right) gets slopped with mud by Kathrine Durant during a 2002 "oozeball" competition at the University of Maine in Orono.

–This mud pie-making season, make sure to let your kid get as dirty as possible. Not only will your kid have a blast and probably consider you the best parent in the world, but you get the assurance that your child will come out of their creative play with a tougher immune system. That’s a win-win.

In other news…

Maine

Federal group proposes reducing lobster trap lines in the North Atlantic by half

Town seeks families of 5 people whose cremated remains were abandoned decades ago

Ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing Maine altar boy faces May sentencing

Bangor

Wardens were looking for man missing since September when they found remains in Bangor woods

Old Town resident dies after head-on collision in Aroostook County

Sheriff seeks public’s help in finding missing Hermon man

Business

Maine clean energy company bought by Wisconsin firm

Tastes and smells of 33 varieties of tea beckon from new downtown Bangor tea house

How Central Maine Power plans to keep its vow to improve rural broadband

Politics

Committee shoots down bill that would allow towns to ban firearms at voting places

How Janet Mills is moving to repair Maine’s relationship with its native tribes

Maine voted to make its statutes gender neutral in 1988. Here’s why it’s still a work in progress.

Opinion

Gender-neutral statutes a positive for Maine

The 2020 election isn’t going to be close

Mercury-containing dental fillings are safe and effective

Sports

Sanford standout commits to UMaine men’s basketball program

Former Black Bear Drew Belcher signs with Cardinals

Dustin Pedroia could start rehab assignment in Portland on Thursday

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

