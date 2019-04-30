Portland
April 30, 2019
Portland

University of Southern Maine to partner with independent composites lab

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The University of Southern Maine in Portland.
The Associated Press
An independent composites lab plans to partner with the University of Southern Maine.

The collaboration between the university and the Maine Composites Alliance will bring $1.5 million worth of equipment to the Portland campus.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Composite Engineering Research Laboratory specializes in education, analytical services and product development. Stephen Von Vogt from Maine Composites Alliance said the partnership will educate students and place them with companies.

Composites are increasingly used in industries, such as boat-building and construction, which are looking for workers with composites experience and skills.

 


Comments

