Developers say Westbrook project will be ready for big concert in less than a month

In less than a month, the first concert is set to happen at Rock Row in Westbrook.

The site is still a dirt and muddy construction zone, but developers tell CBS 13, the stage will be ready for the music and fans on May 26.

“We’re 100 percent on schedule, so no concern about hitting that. Things are moving; we’re really excited,” said Josh Levy, Waterstone Properties Group.

Levy has big plans and even bigger ideas for what this 100-acre site could be.

“We take the responsibility very seriously. We sit right on the front doorstep to Westbrook and Portland, and we’re trying to create something we’re all proud of,” Levy said.

Renderings show the two-million-square-foot development with housing, restaurants, shopping, and a movie theater.

The whole project could take five to seven years.

A Market Basket is set to open next spring, but first, Levy said the concert venue — the Maine Savings Pavilion — will be ready in about three weeks. The first show will feature Grammy winner Anderson .Paak on May 26.

Chart-topping rock band Shinedown will headline a concert there on June 26, while former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty will play there Aug. 11, among other summer shows lined up for the site.

“When it all comes together people can’t believe it,” said Waterfront Concerts’ Chris Rudolph, “The foundations are in. The stage comes Thursday and we’ll be building it all next week and then all that’s left for us is sod and pavement.”

Westbrook’s economic development director is already celebrating.

“It is going to transform Westbrook and the region. It is Maine’s largest economic development project,” Dan Stevenson said.

The property currently generates less than $100,000 in tax revenue for Westbrook, but Rock Row has the potential to generate $3 million to $6 million a year in tax revenue.

